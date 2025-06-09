Rutgers Scarlet Knights Promising WR to Miss 2025 Season
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will be without one of their most promising wide receivers in 2025.
Famah Toure will be out for the 2025 season after suffering an injury during the Scarlet and White game in April. Head coach Greg Schiano made this announcement during his annual charity golf outing at Fiddler's Elbow in Bedminster.
"He was really coming on," Schiano said. "He had a great spring, a great winer, great spring. He was definitely going to be in the mix. He was going to play so that's a big loss for us."
"I'm really sad for him but he'll bounce back. Most players, they'll find a way. As we say, he's got to keep chopping through. I'm anxious for him, excited for him to battle through it and come out the other end even stronger."
Toure, who is entering his third year with he Scarlet Knights, was a candidate to have a major breakout year after a strong spring.
Toure has developed with the Scarlet Knights over the last two years. Last year, he appeared in eight games, playing 28 snaps on offense and 25 on special teams. He has two catches during his career for 24 yards.
Rutgers has reinforcements in the wide receiver room. The Scarlet Knights brought in DT Sheffield in the transfer portal to join Ian Strong and KJ Duff. Sheffield is coming off a season with North Texas where he finished with 66 catches for 822 yards and 11 touchdowns. Strong has also emerged as a threat on the outside.
The Scarlet Knights return starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis for his second year as the starter. He will have plenty to work with offensively but the loss of Toure will make an impact.