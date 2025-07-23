Rutgers Scarlet Knights QB Athan Kaliakmanis Eager to Return Live up to High Standards
Head coach Greg Schiano has built an incredible culture at Rutgers since his return in 2020.
All coaches and players alike have bought into Schiano's messages including about the overall standard of the program.
During Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday in Las Vegas, Schiano took the podium to preach his messages once more. Visiting with Dave Revsine in the Big Ten studio, quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis did the same.
"I know I feel like the season left a bad taste in our mouths," Kaliakmanis said. "We want to be better."
Rutgers finished the season with a record of 6-6. It took on Kansas State in the Rate Bowl, letting a double-digit point lead slip away in the secnd half.
This season, Rutgers wants to improve upon the 2024 campaign and live up to the high expectations set by the head coach.
"It’s never enough," Kaliakmanis said. "Standard’s the standard, and the standard is high at Rutgers, and we feel like we just have to be better. We’ve been working really hard this offseason, getting together – all of us – and just working and being the best that we could possibly be."
Kaliakmanis transferred to Rutgers ahead of the 2024 season. He became the first Scarelt Knights' quarterback to eclipse the 2,000-yard mark in over a decade.
The Scarlet Knights will have many weapons back along the offensive line. Kaliakmanis will work with the likes of D.T. Sheffield and Ian Strong to make sure the offense can put points on the board.