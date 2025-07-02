Rutgers Scarlet Knights QB Gets Interesting Ranking Among Big Ten Starters
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will have continuity on the offensive side of the ball this season.
Kirk Ciarrocca returns as the offensive coordinator and will work with Athan Kaliakmanis once again. These two have a long history that dates back to days at Minnesota and will now enter year two with the Scarlet Knights.
Kaliakmanis turned in his best statistical year in 2024. Where does it land him in the Big Ten this year?
According to USA Today, Kaliakmanis is the No. 13 quarterback in the conference for 2025.
"Kaliakmanis is a high-floor starter who has a command of the scheme and the clear trust of the coaching staff after leading Rutgers into bowl play last season. To take the next step, Kaliakmanis and the Scarlet Knights have to improve on third down and in the fourth quarter after dropping four games by a possession in 2024."- Paul Myerberg, USA Today
Kaliakmanis transferred to Rutgers ahead of the 2024 season with the plan that it would be a two-year commitment.
Last season, Kaliakmanis put up career-highs in completions (213), pass attempts (395), and completion percentage (53.9%). He also set new highs throwing for 2,696 yards with 18 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.
Kaliakmanis rushed for 251 yards and three touchdowns as well.
Rutgers will be without Kyle Monangai and Dymere Miller this season. The Scarlet Knights will look to replace two major weapons within the offense but having their starter back under center is extremely important.