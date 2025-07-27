Rutgers Scarlet Knights QB Receives Poor Ranking in Big Ten
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have struggled at the quarterback position in recent years.
Head coach Greg Schiano brought in Athan Kaliakmanis ahead of the 2024 season. Despite a strong campaign, Kaliakmanis continues to get disrespected when ranking starting quarterbacks in the Big Ten.
On Thursday, CBS Sports put together a rankings of quarterbacks in the conference and Kaliakmanis came in at No. 16 out of 18 starters.
"In three seasons of Big Ten experience at Minnesota and Rutgers, Kaliakmanis has never completed more than 54% of his passes. He totaled 2,696 yards last season but ranked 126th in passing efficiency among the 158 FBS quarterbacks who attempted at least 100 throws. Last year's incredibly manageable Big Ten slate gives way to a more challenging schedule."- David Cobb, CBS Sports
Kaliakmanis reunited with offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca last season and played productive football.
The Minnesota transfer completed 53.9% of his passes totaling 2,696 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He became the first Scarlet Knight to eclipse the 2,000-yard mark in a decade. Kaliakmanis added 251 yards on the ground with three touchdowns.
Kaliakmanis ranked ahead of just Purdue's Ryan Browne and Minnesota's Drake Lindsey. The Scarlet Knight could be ranked a bit higher but the publication opted for Malik Washington (Maryland) and Preston Stone (Northwestern).
The Scarlet Knights played a schedule last season that did not feature the top teams in the conference. This season, Rutgers will be tested against the likes of Oregon, Ohio State, and Penn State.