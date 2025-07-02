Rutgers Scarlet Knights Ranked Among Big Ten's Hardest Schedules
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are coming off a season where the schedule was as light as it has ever been.
That will not be the case in 2025 as Rutgers will take on a gauntlet that is as difficult as any team in the nation.
According to Phil Steele's schedule rankings in the Big Ten, Rutgers has the fourth most-difficult path this season.
"Rutgers was a major surprise in the Big Ten last season," Steele wrote. "That was just to the people who haven’t been paying attention toteam though. They could take a step forward in 2025 due to some adding continuity, but their schedule isn’t a favorable one, like last year."
In 2024, Rutgers avoided the top-tier in the Big Ten and was able to finish the season with seven victories.
This season, Rutgers will be tasked with Oregon early in the year before ending with Ohio State and Penn State in back-to-back weeks to round out a difficult run.
"While three winnable games start the season for Rutgers, with their slate beginning with Ohio, Miami (OH) and Norfolk State, their conference schedule is harder than it was in 2024, as they travel to Minnesota, Purdue and Ohio State, while facing Iowa, Oregon and Penn State at home. Some tough competition coming to Piscataway," Steele wrote.
There is a chance for Rutgers to return to bowl season, especially with three non-conference games to start the season. It will not be an easy task for the team this year.