Rutgers Scarlet Knights Ranked In Top Five Hardest Schedules for 2025
It is no secret that the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face a gauntlet this season.
Last season, Rutgers was among the esiest schedules in the Big Ten. It avoided the likes of Oregon, Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State.
In 2025, that will not be the case.
According to PFF College projections, Rutgers has the fifth-hardest schedule for the 2025 season.
Four of the teams on the list of 10 are fromthe Big Ten. This includes Wisconsin, who comes in at No. 1, with UCLA not far behind with the third-hardest route. Northwestern (No. 7) is also featured on the list.
The Scarlet Knights will open the season on Aug. 28 against Ohio. This will be the first of three non-conference games at SHI Stadium. After Rutgers navigates the non-conference portion, it will begin Big Ten play.
A Friday night showdown with Iowa begins conference play and it does not ease up from there.
The Scarlet Knights will take on Oregon, Ohio State, and Penn State this season. They will also have to travel to Champaign to take on an improved Illinois team.
There are also road matchups with Minnesota and Washington. There are two games that can be considered on the "easier" side and that is Purdue and Maryland -- based on preseason expectations.
The overall goal for Rutgers is to return to bowl season for the third consecutive year. This would be the third time in program history that the Scarlet Knights accomplished this feat. To do so, they will have to get through a difficult schedule.