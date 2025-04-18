Rutgers Scarlet Knights RB Gabe Winowich Enters Transfer Portal
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have taken another hit in the spring transfer portal.
On Wednesday, multiple reports stated that running back Gabe Winowich has entered the portal. He is now the fifth Scarlet Knight to make a move during the spring window.
Winowich will have four years of eligibility remaining when he picks his next home.
Winowich originally committed to Rutgers as a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He was ranked the No. 3 player in New Jersey after a successful year at Notre Dame High School. Winowich began his high school career at Detroit Country Day School in Michigan.
The 6-foot-1 running back did not appear in a game as a freshman. He drew early comparison to Kyle Monangai due to his size and running ability. The Scarlet Knights came intothe spring with nine running backs on the roster looking to make big steps with Monangai moving into the NFL.
Winowich joins offensive lineman Dominic Rivera, tight end Matthew Ogunniyi, and defensive back Trent Brown in the transfer portal.
On Thursday, four-star offensive lineman Ja'Elyne Matthews made the shocking decision to enter the transfer portal as well. Matthews had been taking part in spring practices for three weeks now. The 6-foot-6, 340-pound tackle came in as a highly-touted recruit that was viewed as a future anchor along the left side of the offensive line.
The Scarlet Knights have been working toward the annual spring game and will continue to structure the roster to prepare for the fall season.