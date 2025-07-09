Rutgers Scarlet Knights RBs Receive Discouraging Ranking in Big Ten
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have the difficult task of replacing Kyle Monangai in the backfield.
Head coach Greg Schiano hit the transfer portal to add FAU back CJ Campbell Jr. to work with Antwan Raymond, who has experience within the system.
Badgers Wire put together a rankings of the Big Ten running back rooms heading into 2025 and Rutgers came in dead last.
"A theme in these rankings will be teams that are tasked with replacing All-Conference-caliber players at the position. Rutgers fits into that category, with multi-year starter Kyle Monangai off to the NFL. However, it's hard to see Campbell replicating Monangai's rushing production (2,541 yards over the last two seasons)."- Ben Kenney, Badgers Wire
The Scarlet Knight offense as a whole did grade well but the running back room has been discounted. Now, is this because Rutgers will be relying on a transfer to take over as RB1?
Campbell Jr. began his career at Florida State before transferring to FAU after his sophomore year. Last season, Campbell Jr. rushed for 844 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 40 passes for 466 yards and three scores.
Monangai is now with the Chicago Bears after a two-year stretch that will go down in Rutgers history. This includes leading the Big Ten in rushing in 2023.
Campbell Jr. brings a new dynamic to the Rutgers' offense this season — catching the ball out of the backfield. This is not something Monangai did well, catching just 38 passs in five years. Campbell Jr. is not the pure runner that Monangai was but will be a strong weapon within the offense.