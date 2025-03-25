Rutgers Scarlet Knights Reach Out To Quinnipiac Star In Transfer Portal
The transfer portal's 30-day window is officially open in college basketball.
Quinnipiac star Amarri Monroe has entered the portal and is expected to be one of the most coveted players. On Friday, On3 reported Monroe's intentions of entering the portal. on Monday, there was a second report of teams that reached out to the junior and Rutgers was part of the long list.
Monroe was named MAAC Player of the Year this season. He appeared in 32 games, making 31 starts, and averaged 18.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. He had a down year shooting the ball, just 40.5% from the field and 27.3% from three-point range.
Monroe is an elite scorer while also being a standout on the defensive end of the floor. He finished second in the conference in steals with 2.3 per game and broke his own program record for total swipes in a single season.
Monroe has heard from the likes of Texas A&M, Creighton, Louisville, Ole Miss, and Memphis, among others. According to On3, fellow Big Ten teams Ohio State and Penn State are also interested in Monroe.
Rutgers will be looking to retool after a disappointing season in Piscataway. The Scarlet Knights finished with a record of 15-17 overall and 8-12 in the Big Ten. Rutgers decided not to accept invitations to the postseason. The season ended with a loss to USC in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. With Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey likely headed to the NBA Draft, the Scarlet Knights will have holes to fill on the roster and Monroe would solve problems on both ends of the floor.