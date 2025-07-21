Rutgers Scarlet Knights Receive Bleak Outlook in Recent Big Ten Preseason Poll
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will enter the 2025 season with far different expectations than this time last year.
On Monday, Cleveland.com released its 15th annual Big Ten preseason poll. Rutgers was picked to finish 13th out of 18 teams in the expanded version of the conference.
Rutgers returns a large amount of production on each side of the ball once again. This season, the schedule will not do the team any favors.
Unlike the 2024 slate, Rutgers will face the best that the Big Ten has to offer this fall. This includes Oregon early in the year and Ohio State and Penn State in back-to-back games to end the season.
Rutgers will face just four teams that finished in the back half of the poll. After three non-conference games to begin the season, Rutgers will begin its full Big Ten gauntlet.
The goal is for the Scarlet Knights to reach the six-win mark once again and return to bowl season. This would mark the third time in program history that Rutgers made a bowl game in three straight years.
Rutgers finished tied with Michigan State in this preseason poll. Penn State edged out Ohio State for the top spot with 11 first-place votes.
Full Preseason Projections
1. Penn State (11)
2. Ohio State (10)
3. Oregon (2)
4. Illinois
5. Michigan (1)
6. Indiana
7. Iowa
8. Nebraska
9. USC
10. Washington
11. Minnesota
12. Wisconsin
T-13. Rutgers
T-13. Michigan State
15. UCLA
16. Maryland
17. Northwestern
18. Purdue