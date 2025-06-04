Rutgers Scarlet Knights Receive Poor Off-the-Field Ranking
The calendar has turned to June and this means the college football season is slowly approaching.
The summer months are a time for fans to look at the upcoming season, their favorite team, and to have some fun within the sport.
One way to do this is to rank the best-looking uniforms and helmets around the nation. Badgers Wire recently put together a ranking of the best helmets in the Big Ten and Rutgers came out dead last.
The Scarlet Knights helmet features a big "R" on each side, showing more of a classic design. It was cited for its lack of creativity.
"Rutgers' helmets lack much flavor or creative design," Ben Kenney of Badgers Wire wrote. "While the 'R' is simple, in a good way, it isn't correlated with much on-field success since Rutgers became a Big Ten member. There aren't any truly bad helmets in the conference. This one just doesn't stand out from the pack."
The helmets might not have the best ranking but fans are hoping the team can find success on the field. Rutgers will enter the season looking to return to bowl season for the third time in program history.
ESPN's Power Football Index was recently updated and it pegs Rutgers as a slight favorite to return to bowl season. The Scarlet Knights were given a 57.1% chance to return this season. The model projects Rutgers to finished with 5.8 wins and 6.2 losses.
Rutgers enters the season with the 21th-hardest schedule in the nation, according to ESPN FPI. This is a major jump from last year when Rutgers was 62nd with a scoredule that avoided the top four teams in the Big Ten.