Rutgers Scarlet Knights Receives Poor Big Ten Uniform Ranking
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are still two months away from beginning the 2025 season.
Spring practices have been in the books for weeks now. Fans have had the chance to take a look at the team and get excited for the gantlet ahead.
During this down time, it is time to have some fun with different rankings featuring some off-the-field aspects surrounding teams — including ranking uniforms.
Rutgers has placed low in previous rankings regarding helmets in the Big Ten. Recently, Nittany Lions Wire put together a rankings of uniforms in the conference and Rutgers was placed dead last.
"In a conference in which many team's colorways use a red and white scheme, Rutgers does it the worst. While the white R against the bright red backdrop on the helmet is an aesthetically awesome touch, the helmet alone is not enough to keep Rutgers from claiming the bottom spot. There are only so many ways that you can pull off red and white, and until Rutgers tries to pull it off, they may stay bottom dwellers for a while."- Christopher Sheppard, Nittany Lions Wire
There are many teams in the conference that feature a red and white color scheme. This includes Indiana, Nebraska, Maryland, Wisconsin, and Ohio State. Other teams feature other colors while Rutgers keeps it simple, minus the annual blackout game.
Is this something to take into major consideration heading into the season? Of course not. But it is a fun list to take a look at heading into the season.