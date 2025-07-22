Rutgers Scarlet Knights Returns to Bowl Season in Recent Schedule Prediction
The goal for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in 2025 is to return to bowl season.
Rutgers has reached the six-win mark in two consecutive years. If it is able to do it once again, it would be the third time in history Rutgers qualified three years in a row.
According to College Football News, Rutgers will narrowly reach its goal.
The Scarlet Knights were projected to finish with an overall record of 6-6, with a 3-6 mark in the Big Ten, this season.
Rutgers has not lost a non-conference game since Greg Schiano returned as head coach ahead of the 2020 season. The season will open against Ohio on Aug. 30. According to the site, this will begin a three-game winning streak to begin the season.
At 3-0, Rutgers will enter the gauntlet in the Big Ten. The schedule does Rutgers no favors this season. The Scarlet Knights will be tasked with the likes of Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State, and Illinois this season.
After a loss to Iowa, Rutgers goes on the road to take down Minnesota — which is one of the major swing games on the schedule this season.
The other Big Ten losses come against Washington and Illinois while Rutgers defeats Purdue and Maryland in this prediction.
If Rutgers is able to win the non-conference games, along with Maryland and Purdue, that means it will need just one swing game to go its way in order to return to bowl season.