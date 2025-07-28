Rutgers Scarlet Knights Secondary Faces Major Questions in 2025
The majority of returning production for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights is on the offensive side of the ball.
Defensively, especially in the secondary, Rutgers will have to rely on new faces to take over right away.
Badgers Wire continues its rankings of position groups in the Big Ten. The corners for Rutgers came in at No. 13 in the conference while safeties were a bit lower at No. 15.
At safety, it is time for Kaj Sanders to step into a major role while UNLV transfer Jett Elad will help replace the loss of Eric Dixon and Shaq Loyal.
"Sanders is set to lead a Scarlet Knights' safety room that lost multi-year starters Flip Dixon and Shaq Loyal," Ben Kenney wrote. "This is a fine group on paper, though it may struggle to recreate Dixon and Loyal's production."
Head coach Greg Schiano has developed plenty of talent in the secondary at both positions.
Schiano had to hit the portal to make up for the losse of Robert Longerbeam and Eric Rogers.
Bo Mascoe returns with experience within the program while Cam Miller and Jacobie Henderson are transfer options.
"Rutgers' cornerback room is a major question after it lost starters Robert Longerbeam and Eric Rogers after the 2024 season," Kenney wrote.
The defense as a whole is looking to return to form after holes in 2024 -- especially against the run. The secondary will go a long way in helping the Scarlet Knights get back to an elite level.