Rutgers Scarlet Knights Set as Big Favorites in Season Opener
The college football season is still three months away but we have our first look at a points spread involving the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Rutgers will open the season at SHI Stadium against Ohio on Thursday, Aug. 28. When the Scarlet Knights take the field for the first time, they will be a 10.5-point favorite, according to Action Network.
Rutgers has not faced Ohio since 2011. This will be the fourth all-time meeting between these two programs. The Scarlet Knights have won the previous two matchups — including a 38-26 win in 2011 with Greg Schiano on the sideline.
The Scarlet Knights finished the 2024 season with a record of 7-6 following a loss to Kansas State in the Rate Bowl. In those games, Rutgers was 6-5-1 against the spread.
Rutgers has opened the season as big favorites against non-conference opponents multiple times in recent years. This includes being a 37-point favorite against Howard during last year's opener, which was also on a Thursday night. Rutgers went onto dominate Akron at home before a road victory against Virginia Tech.
The Scarlet Knights struggled ATS in Big Ten play, going just 4-4-4-1. Those numbers will be released as the season gets closer but for now, we will focus on the opening matchup against Ohio.
Rutgers will enter the season with far different expectations than last season. The one expectation that will remain the same is going 3-0 in the non-conference to begin the season to get halfway to bowl eligibility.