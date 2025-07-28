Rutgers Scarlet Knights Share Full Training Camp Roster
It is officially that time of year again.
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights opened training camp on Monday morning. Head coach Greg Schiano spoke to the media for the first time and with the coach came a new roster.
Rutgers shared its first roster of camp featuring numbers, positions, height, weight, and high school.
The first look at a new roster can answer many questions. For instance, were there any major position changes? In recent years, Rutgers has seen plenty of changes but that is not the case this year. There are no current position changes on either side of the ball.
Also, it is always interesting to see if any players have changed numbers. There were 16 transfer players that will wear new numbers for the Scarlet Knights. Dariel Djabome is the highlight of number changes, going to No. 8 this season.
Along with transfers, first-year players get the chance to see their names on the roster. Wydeek Collier became the latest addition after reclassifying to the 2025 class. The edge rusher recently made a huge jump into the Top 100 players in On3's rankings ahead of his decision.
The Scarlet Knights are preparing to open camp ahead of a very important season in 2025.
Rutgers has qualified for bowl season in each of the last two years. If it can happen for a third time, it would be just the third time in program history.
The Scarlet Knights will open the season at SHI Stadium on Aug. 28 against Ohio.