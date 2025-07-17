Rutgers Scarlet Knights Share New Uniforms for 2025 Football Season
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights officially began their new deal with Nike and to celebrate, there has been a release of new uniforms for the upcoming season.
Rutgers revealed new uniforms that will be worn in 2025 on Thursday.
Of course, the new uniforms will continue the tradition set by older versions. This includes red tops with white pants and the block "R" on the helmet. You will see in the video shared that the color of the jersey looks brighter than year's past but the overall concept remains the same.
The new uniforms will feature the Nike logo as the two made the deal official on July 1.
The Rutgers uniforms and helmet have not gotten rave reviews from different sites in rankings. The team has kept a traditional look that spans back to Greg Schiano's first tenure as head coach.
Rutgers is entering a very important season in 2025. The Scarlet Knights have qualified for bowl season in back-to-back years. If they can do it for a third season, it would be the third time in program history.
It will not be an easy road for Rutgers once the Big Ten schedule begins. After an easier path last season, the Scarlet Knights will be tested with the likes of Oregon, Ohio State, and Penn State.
The season will begin on Aug. 28 with the first of three winnable non-conference matchups. From there, Rutgers will look to find three wins in the Big Ten to return to bowl season.