Rutgers Scarlet Knights Star at the Top of 2025 NBA Draft PG Rankings
Dylan Harper has been viewed as one of the top players in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The former Rutgers Scarlet Knights star has been placed No. 2 in many mock drafts leading up to the big night. To no one's surprise, Harper has also been placed in a league of his own among point guards.
On Monday, Sports Illustrated ranked point guards entering the draft and Harper was the only player in tier one.
"Harper’s the only player other than Cooper Flagg in this draft class that I believe has the potential to carry an offense on a winning team. Prospects with his combination of size, floor vision, handle and three-level scoring ability simply don’t come around often."- Kevin Sweeney, SI
Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. He was named Third Team All-Big Ten this season and built a resume as a complete player. He showed an incredible ability to create his own shot at all three levels and this skill set will translate well to the next level.
Previously, Jonathan Givony of ESPN also believes that Harper is in a "tier of his own."
"He appears to be in a tier of his own at No. 2 after Flagg," Givony wrote of Harper. "With most teams considering him the likely pick for San Antonio despite his imperfect fit with De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, leading to some speculation about potential trade opportunities that might be in store for the Spurs."
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft will take place on Wednesday, June 25.