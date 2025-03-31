Rutgers Scarlet Knights Star Freshman Declares For NBA Draft
It was expected and now it is official.
Rutgers star freshman Dylan Harper announced that he will declare for the 2025 NBA Draft. Harper announced his decision on ESPN's"NBA Today."
"The next few months, I'll be spending a lot of time in the gym, watching film, getting my body right, preparing for the next level and making sure everything is sharp," Harper said.
The NBA Draft will take place on June 25-26 in New York City. Harper is projected to be one of the top players selected after being a standout during his only season in Piscataway.
Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. He was named Third Team All-Big Ten this season and built a resume as a complete player.
Harper, the 6-foot-6 point guard, showed an ability to score at all three levels and create his own shot. Harper was able to get his teammates involved and make them better when he was on the floor.
"NBA teams saw I am an all-around player," Harper said. "I can do whatever it takes to win. Whether it's score, defend or facilitate. Anything coach needs me to do."
Harper's 564 points this past season were the most by a true freshman in program history.
Harper is projected to be one of the first three players taken in the draft, along with Duke's Cooper Flagg and Rutgers' teammate Ace Bailey. He will move onto the next level but will remember what he learned during his lone season with Rutgers.
"I'll remember all the life lessons this season," Harper said. "The ups and downs and good and bad. Stay leveled."