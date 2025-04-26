Rutgers Scarlet Knights Star Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal
A stunner on the final day of the transfer portal spring window saw the Rutgers Scarlet Knights lose one of its leaders.
Linebacker Mohamed Toure has opted to enter the portal and look for a new home in his final season. Toure previously spent six years at Rutgers.
It has been a journey that featured plenty adversity for Toure. He suffered a torn ACL in 2022 that forced him to miss the season. His second came during training camp ahead of the 2024 season. Toure announced his return to Rutgers after recovering from injury.
When healthy, there is no doubt that Toure was one of the difference-makers for the Scarlet Knight defense.
Toure led the team in sacks twice (2020, 2023) with 4.5. In 2023, Toure totaled 93 tackles, 9.5 for loss, 4.5 sacks and one interception. While being sidelined with an injury last year, Rutgers saw young options in the middle of the defense step up.
DJ Djabome stepped into a starting role and led the team with 105 tackles. He added 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He will now be viewed as the leader in the middle while Moses Walker and Abram Wright also battle for a starting spot. The Scarlet Knights will also have to rely on depth at linebacker including Sam Robinson and DJ McClary.
The loss of Toure is a major blow for the Scarlet Knights this spring. His return gave the defense a reliable and consistent leader but now the team will look elsewhere for production.