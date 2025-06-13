Rutgers Scarlet Knights Star Linked to Intriguing Western Conference Team in Draft Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans are looking to make some wholesale changes this offseason.
New Orleans finished 21-61 last season, faling well short of its goals. The front office decided to retain head coach Willie Green but significant changes could be coming within the roster.
According to recent reports from Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports, New Orleans has been linked to Rutgers Scarlet Knights star Ace Bailey in a major draft trade.
The Pelicans are reportedly "aggressively" looking to move up in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft. New Orleans currently holds the seventh pick in the draft and could use this, along with other assets, to move up and select Bailey.
Bailey was named Third Team All-Big Ten and to the All-Freshman Team this year. He averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 45.8% from the field. Bailey scored a total of 510 points and currently sits third all-time in program history.
New Orleans might not be ready to cut ties with former No. 1 pick Zion Williamson. This leaves the opportunity to create a duo to move forward with in Williamson and Bailey.
The Pelicans would be able to put together a package including the seventh-overall pick, future draft capital, and others players such as Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, or Yves Missi.
Bailey has been linked to the Philadelphia 76ers as the No. 3 pick in the draft. Many believe he is the third best player coming out, behind only Duke's Cooper Flagg and Rutgers teammate Dylan Harper.