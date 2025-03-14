Rutgers Scarlet Knights Star RB To Attend Super Bowl Champs Pro Day
Kyle Monangai put together a legendary career with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and has caught the attention of many NFL teams -- including the reigning Super Bowl champions.
Monangai recently participated in the 2025 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. According to Inside The Birds, he will also attend the Philadelphia Eagles' local pro day in April.
The Eagles gave Saquon Barkley a two-year contract extension worth $41.2 million this offseason. This made Barkley the highest-paid running back in NFL history after a season that saw him total over 2,000 rushing yards. The Eagles also signed AJ Dillon in free agency.
Monangai put together an incredible career at Rutgers. He was a workhorse within the Scarlet Knights' offense over the last two years. In 2023, he led the Big Ten in rushing with 1,262 yards. Last season, he turned in an even better year with 1,279 yards on a conference-leading 256 carries with 14 touchdowns.
At the NFL Combine, Monangai ran 4.60 in the 40-yard dash, which was 22nd out of 24 running backs. Head coach Greg Schiano spoke ahead of Rutgers' pro day about Monangai.
“I understand guys that are looking for that trait but I hope there’s enough teams looking for the trait that he has and that he’s a really good football player, who’s not slow but he’s not a burner," Schiano said of Monangai's 40 time. "Very rarely do you see backs run the long runs. He’s sudden and he’s got short-area quickness that’s rare. Great vision.”
Monangai's brother, Kevin, who was a running back at Villanova, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Eagles in 2015.