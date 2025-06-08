Rutgers Scarlet Knights Stay Hot on Recruiting Trail by Landing Florida DB
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are off to a quick start in what is another busy recruiting weekend.
On Friday, Florida defensive back Latrell Noel announced his commitment to head coach Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights. The 6-foot-3 corner held a total of nine offers. He chose Rutgers over Coastal Carolina, James Madison, UConn, Toledo, Yale, and Navy.
This marks the third consecutive year where Rutgers will have a commit reclassify and enter school early. Noel is originally from First Baptist Academy in Naples, FL but moved to Connecticut where he played a prep year at Loomis Chaffee School.
Noel scheduled an official visit to Piscataway after playing in front of coaches during a recent camp. It did not take much for Noel to commit to Rutgers and become apart of the 2025 class.
Rutgers now has 28 commits in the 2025 class. Noel is the fourth cornerback, joining Michael Clayton, Renick Dorilas, and Steven Murray.
As a senior, Noel totaled 50 tackles, 4.5 for loss, with one sack. He added five pass deflections, three fumble recoveries, and a blocked punt. Noel has the versatility to play on the outside while also being a factor on special teams.
Rutgers has a rich history of developing and sending defensive backs into the NFL. This dates back to Schiano's first stint as head coach of the Scarlet Knights. He has continued it since his return in 2020. Noel is now the latest to commit and has a chance to turn into a productive player for Rutgers.