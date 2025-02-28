Rutgers Scarlet Knights Suffer Tough Loss On Michigan Buzzer-Beater
Rutgers was on the verge of its best win of the season during one final run at the end of the season.
The Scarlet Knights, winners of two straight, built a 13-point lead in what was their best offensive half of the season. Rutgers let a double-digit lead get away in the second half but held a one-point edge over No. 15 Michigan with three seconds remaining.
A side inbounds led to a botched play but the ball ended up in the hands of Nimari Burnett, who knocked down a 28-footer at the buzzer to hand Rutgers an 84-82 loss in Ann Arbor.
Rutgers (14-15, 7-11) trailed, 12-7, early on but turned it on offensively to end the first half. The Scarlet Knights put together a 52-32 run by making 19-of-23 shots.
Dylan Harper and Lathan Sommerville led Rutgers with 17 points. Tyson Acuff turned in one of his best games in a Rutgers' uniform, scoring 16 points on 5-for-11 shooting. Ace Bailey finished with 13 points to make it four Scarlet Knights in double-figures.
After a 57-point first half, Rutgers saw itself ahead by just eight at halftime after defensive struggles reared their head once again. The Scarlet Knights were able to get the lead back to 12 with 12 minutes left but Michigan responded with a 10-0 run where Rutgers missed 12 straight shots.
The back-and-forth action continued until Burnett sent fans at the Crisler Center home happy.
Rutgers will be back in action on Tuesday against No. 20 Purdue in West Lafayette.
In what has been a disappointing, roller-coaster season for the Scarlet Knights, a Thursday night loss in Ann Arbor will be the one that sticks with fans the most.