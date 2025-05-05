Rutgers Scarlet Knights Transfer Guard Lands In SEC
Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Lisa Thompson has found a new home.
On Friday, Lisa Thompson announced that she has committed to Missouri.
Thompson spent two years in Piscataway. She appeared in 58 games, making 33 starts. She averaged 5.9 points per game while shooting 35.2% from the field.
Thompson initially signed with Rutgers as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2023. She was ranked No. 60 in the nation, according to ESPNW. She chose the SCarlet Knights over the likes of NC State, DePaul, Boston College, Mississippi State, Florida, State, and Michigan State.
As a senior, Thompson was a McDonald's All-American nominee while earning an invitation to the USA Women's U17 World Cup Team Trials.
Thompson was part of a Scarlet Knights' team that made their third appearance in the WNIT. The Scarlet Knights have compiled a record of 7-1 in the tournament, including a run to the championship in 2014. Rutgers last competed in the WNIT in 2016 and was knocked out in the second round.
The Scarlet Knights finished with a record of 11-19 this season and 3-15 in Big Ten play. Rutgers and head coach Coquese Washington will be aggressive this offseason to add much-needed help across the board.