Rutgers Scarlet Knights Transfer Jeremiah Williams Finds New Home
Rutgers Scarlet Knights transfer guard Jeremiah Williams gained an abundance of attention in the transfer portal.
On Monday, Williams announced where he will play his final season of college basketball.
Williams shared his intention of transferring to Georgetown. He will have one year of eligibility remaining. The Hoyas will be Williams' fourth school of his career.
Williams has spent the last two years at Rutgers after previously being with Temple and Iowa State. Williams missed the first half of his first season with Rutgers after pleading guilty to underage gambling.
Williams averaged 12.2 points in 2023-24. He was thought to be a big piece for Rutgers this season but struggled to produce in the same way. He averaged 7 points and 2.9 rebounds in 31 games. Williams shot 44.8% from the floor and 28.3% from three-point range.
Williams provided a spark at times for Rutgers but did not find a consistent role on the team this year. This quickly became a theme for the Scarlet Knights.
Georgetown finished the season 17-15 and 8-12 in Big east play. The Hoyas, now led by Ed Cooley, took part in the first College Basketball Crown tournament and fell in the second round to Nebraska.
It was a disappointing season for Rutgers. Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper entered as five-star freshmen but could not take the team to where it hoped to go. The Scarlet Knights finished with a record of 15-17 and 8-12 in Big Ten play. They decided not to participate in postseason play.