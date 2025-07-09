Rutgers Scarlet Knights Transfer Named Major Factor at Needed Defensive Position
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have built a strong defense in recent years.
Rutgers has been a threat on the defensive side of the ball and that is the goal once again, despite some major losses.
Head coach Greg Schiano hit the transfer portal hard in hopes of improving the roster as a whole. The overall premise was to load up at positions in need of help. One that stuck out was the safety position.
Scarlet Nation recently labeled transfer players that will help defensively and Jett Elad is high on the list.
"The safety play was suspect last season at Rutgers. There has been a change in the defense as it will only feature two safeties, instead of three, as was customary in years past. The spotlight will be on Elad, who will be experiencing his seventh year of college football. Elad is expected to bring the type of production Rutgers received from Flip Dixon during the 2023 season."- Bobby Deren, Scarlet Nation
Elad filed a lawsuit following his transfer from UNLV to Rutgers. He spent one year at Garden City Community College in 2022 and argued that this year should not count toward his overall eligibility. The NCAA allows four competitive seasons in a five-year timeframe.
Elad will now enter his seventh year of college football. He started at Ohio, where he played for three years before moving to Garden City. Elad redshirted in 2019 and 2020.
The secondary has a chance to be strong for Rutgers. If Elad and other step up at the safety spots, it will be a tough defense to navigate.