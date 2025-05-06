Rutgers Scarlet Knights Transfer OL Lands at Previous School
Shedrick Rhodes is going back to where it all began.
On Monday, the veteran offensive lineman announced that he will be returning to Ohio. Rhodes began his career with the Bobcats before transferring to Rutgers ahead of the 2024 season.
Ohio will open the 2025 season with a trip to SHI Stadium to take on the Scarlet Knights. Rhodes' first game back along the offensive line for the Bobcats will be against his former team.
Rhodes dealt with injuries during his only season in Piscataway. He was not featured high on the depth chart and logged just 20 snaps all season. He redshirted the season before entering the transfer portal.
Rhodes came into Rutgers after being a starter for the Bobcats. He started 24 games for Ohio at right tackle. It seemed as though Rhodes would not factor into the starting offensive line for the Scarlet Knights and this prompted his decision.
Ohio finished with a record of 11-3 in 2024. The Bobcats ended as the MAC champions and defeated Jacksonville State in the Cure Bowl. Rutgers reached seven wins and made an appearance in bowl season for the second consecutive year.
There has been plenty of movement along the offensive line this offseason. It has turned into a strength for Rutgers during Greg Schiano's second tenure. There will be some work to do for head coach Greg Schiano and company heading into the year.
"Experience is everything," Rutgers offensive line coach Pat Flaherty said last week. "The reason you come to Rutgers is to play in the Big Ten. My job as an offensive line coach is to teach them the technique. Again, the experience is always, always get."