Rutgers Scarlet Knights Transfer QB Ajani Sheppard Finds New Home
Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights backup quarterback Ajani Sheppard has found his new home.
Just two weeks after entering the transfer portal, On3 has reported that Sheppard will attend Washington State next year. He enters with three years of eligibility remaining.
Washington State quarterback John Mateer committed to Oklahoma in the transfer portal after starting for the Cougars in 2024. He threw for 3,139 yards and 29 touchdowns while completing 65% of his passes. The Cougars finished 8-4 in the regular season, displaying a high-powered offense at times.
Sheppard has a chance to compete for playing time in an offense that uses its quarterback in many ways.
Sheppard served as the backup to Athan Kaliakmanis last year. He was on track to be slated as the backup once again but decided to enter the portal instead.
Sheppard entered spring practice battlig with redshirt freshman AJ Surace for the backup role.
"I’m excited to work with both of them," Rutgers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca said of this battle. "I think they both have a lot of potential and excited about where they can go in the future, but I think that’s a battle that will shake itself out as they continue to get more reps. They’ll decide who wins it.”
Last season, Sheppard appeared in three games. He played 24 snaps over three games against Howard, Akron, and Wisconsin. He did not attempt a pass last season but carries a 100% completion percentage at the collegiate level. Sheppard finished 2-for-2 in a 2023 game against Wagner.