Rutgers Scarlet Knights Transfer WR Earns Major Preseason Accolade
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights made a big move to acquire DT Sheffield in the transfer portal this offseason.
As the team prepares for the start of the season, the North Texas transfer received a major preseason accolade.
Sheffield was one of 48 players named to the 2025 Hornung Award watch list on Thursday.
The award, which has been given out annually since 2010, recognizes the most versatile player in college football. The award is named after College Football and Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Paul Hornung. In 1956, Hornung won the Heisman Trophy after starring as both a running back and kicker.
Sheffield transferred to Rutgers this offseason after a productive career at North Texas. Last season, he turned in his best season with 66 catches for 822 yards and 11 touchdowns. Sheffield doubled as a kick returner, where he averaged 12.1 yards on 13 returns and 21.7 yards on 21 punt returns.
Sheffield was named First Team All-ACC and Honorable Mention All-America by College Football Network.
Sheffield is the fourth Scarlet Knight to be named to this watch list. Previous selections include Aron Cruickshank, who did it twice in 2021-22, Janarion Grant (2019) and Raheem Blackshear (2019).
The Scarlet Knights lost Monmouth transfer Dymere Miller after one productive season. Sheffield is expected to step into this role on the depth chart along with Ian Strong. Sheffield is expected to make an impact both as a receiver and on special teams.
Rutgers will open the season on Aug. 28 against Ohio at SHI Stadium.