Rutgers Scarlet Knights Veteran OL Enters Transfer Portal
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have seen plenty of movement along the offensive line this offseason.
On Wednesday, veteran lineman Shedrick Rhodes became the latest Scarlet Knight to leave the program. Rhodes transferred in from Ohio ahead of last season and appeared in just two games. He redshirted the 2024 season and will now look for a new home.
Rhodes came into Rutgers after being a starter for the Bobcats. He started 24 games for Ohio at right tackle. It seemed as though Rhodes would not factor into the starting offensive line for the Scarlet Knights and this prompted his decision. He is now the third offensive lineman to enter the transfer portal in recent weeks.
Ja'Elyne Matthews and Dominic Rivera made their move before Rhodes. The Scarlet Knights have brought in 11 transfers this offseason. Center Hank Zilinskas came in from Colorado as an interior offensive lineman.
With Hollin Pierce moving on, the left tackle position is one that is a question mark for Rutgers. Tyler Needham and Taj White will both be up for starting roles on the edge of the offensive line.
"Experience is everything," Rutgers offensive line coach Pat Flaherty said last week. "The reason you come to Rutgers is to play in the Big Ten. My job as an offensive line coach is to teach them the technique. Again, the experience is always, always get."
The offensive line has turned into a strength for Rutgers during Greg Schiano's second tenure. There will be some work to do for Schiano, Flaherty, and company heading into the year.