Rutgers Scarlet Knights WR Takes on Title of Top Offensive Player
The choice for top offensive player for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights has been an easy one over the last two years.
Kyle Monangai turned into one of the top running backs in the Big Ten toward the end of his career. Monangai is now with the Chicago Bears and a new name will have to step up and take the reins.
According to Nittany Lions Wire, the new candidate is third-year wide receiver Ian Strong.
During his time at Rutgers, Strong has continued to improve and has been credited with "consistency."
"The Honorable Mention All-Big Ten player did things no other Scarlet Knight had done in almost 15 years and still has two years of eligibility left. A team that has also most recently preached physicality with a more running-oriented attack would now like to expand into new horizons, and Strong could be a big part of that revolution."- Christopher Sheppard, Nittany Lions Wire
Strong made an impression right away for Rutgers, catching a touchdown pass against Northwestern in the season-opener in 2023. He went onto have 16 catches as a freshman.
In 2024, Strong was expected to step up and put together a strong campaign. He totaled 43 catches for 676 yards and five touchdowns. He was second on the team in catches and receiving yards to Dymere Miller while leading the team in receiving touchdowns.
Rutgers landed North Texas transfer D.T. Sheffield in the transfer portal this offseason. He will be a major factor in the offense right away. The combination of Strong and Sheffield puts Rutgers in a good position in terms of skill players.