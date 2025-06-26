Rutgers SF Ace Bailey Selected No. 5 Overall in 2025 NBA Draft by Utah Jazz
There is officially an answer on where Ace Bailey will be heading on draft night.
The Utah Jazz selected the Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward with the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Bailey is the second Scarlet Knight to be drafted on Wednesday night. Dylan Harper was previously selected with the second-overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs. This is the first draft since 1985 where teo Rutgers players have been selected on the same night.
There have been plenty of criticism surrounding Bailey's draft process in recent weeks. He did not take visits to any team. This includes canceling a recent visit with the Philadelphia 76ers, who took V.J. Edgecombe with the third pick.
There rumors in recent days that Bailey was interested in staying on the East coast and wanted to get past Charlotte and Utah. This seems to be another case of pre-draft smoke screens as Bailey is now on his way to the Jazz.
Bailey averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in his only season with the Scarlet Knights. He shot 46% from the field and 34.6% from three-point range. At 6-foot-10, Bailey showed an incredible skillset that includes handling the ball like a guard and creating his own shot.
Bailey showed his ability to be a tough-shot maker. He is comfortable in the post and in the midrange, consistently taking and making turnaround jumpers.
The XX are getting a raw talent in Bailey. His current skillset is high but there is even more untapped potential. Bailey has the upside to be the top overall player in the draft.