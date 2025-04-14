Rutgers Sharpshooter Enters Transfer Portal
P.J. Hayes is looking to keep his collegiate career going and will need some help.
The Rutgers' sharpshooter has entered the transfer portal but will need to be granted another season of elibility for the 2025-26 season, according to The Basketball Diary.
Hayes spent his final year of eligibility in Piscataway after transferring in from San Diego. He now awaits the result of a South Carolina court case that could lead to him getting granted one final season.
Charleston transfer Ante Brzovic is suing the NCAA over its five-year rule and is in search of an injunction to play next season. Brzovic, who spent one season with Southeastern Oklahoma State at the Division II level, believes that this should not count toward his Division I eligibility.
Hayes could benefit from this as well. He began his career at Black Hills State, where he spent three years before transferring to San Diego. Hayes averaged 10.5 points and 3.1 rebounds in 32 games for San Diego in his final season before transferring. He shot 42.5% from the field, 39.7% from three-point range, and 79.1% from the free throw line.
Hayes appeared in 23 games for Rutgers last season. He averaged just 2.9 points and 1.6 rebounds. He shot 32.8% from the field. Hayes came to Rutgers with the reputation of being a sharpshooter but did not get many chances. He finished the year 32.1% from three-point range.
Hayes will now await the results of this court case as he hopes for one final season of eligibility.