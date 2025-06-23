Rutgers Star Ace Bailey Could be Looking to Drop Outside Top Five Picks
It is not every year that you see players attempting to fall in the NBA Draft.
Is this the ultimate plan for Rutgers Scarlet Knights star Ace Bailey?
ESPN's Jonathan Givony put out a mock draft on Monday morning claiming that Bailey's actions could be hinting that he prefers to fall on draft night.
"Bailey is the only U.S. prospect who has yet to visit an NBA team facility, continuing to decline workout invites from Philadelphia, Charlotte, and Utah, and seemingly preferring the group of teams ranked outside of the top five, specifically Washington, New Orleans, and Brooklyn at Nos. 6-7-8."- Johnathan Givony, ESPN
There have been rumors that Bailey prefers to remain on the East coast and this means falling down in a draft past teams like Utah. This does not answer why Bailey declined visits with Philadelphia and Utah.
Givony also stated that Bailey's camp "feels confident going into the draft. process."
Bailey was named Third Team All-Big Ten and to the All-Freshman Team this year. He averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 45.8% from the field. Bailey scored a total of 510 points and currently sits third all-time in program history. He has been regarded as the No. 3 prospect in the draft, behind Duke's Cooper Flagg and Rutgers Dylan Harper.
Bailey is set to lose between $10-$15 million if he falls in the first round. Despite his recent decisions, Bailey remains intriguing for many teams.
"Despite the negative publicity this move has generated, rival agents are closely monitoring Bailey's strategy, recognizing the clear benefits of guiding clients to more favorable situations with an eye on maximizing long-term earning potential," Givony wrote.