Rutgers Star Ace Bailey Lands in Philly in Latest Mock Draft
Ace Bailey has become one of the most interesting prospects ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Pegged as one of the top three players from early in the season, the Rutgers star has conflicting reports following the combine.
Bailey brings all the physical tools to the table and this is why he has been one of the top prospects coming out of college -- behind Duke's Cooper Flagg and teammate Dylan Harper. In a recent mock draft done by ESPN, Bailey was slated as the No. 3 pick by the Philadelphia 76ers.
"Bailey -- widely considered this draft's third-most-talented prospect -- is the natural fit here, as he could seamlessly slide into the Sixers' lineup at shooting guard, small forward or power forward, operating alongside any of their current players," ESPN's Jonathan Givony wrote.
The Sixers have been linked to many other options at three, incluidng VJ Edgecombe and Tre Johnson.
Bailey's stock has varied depending who you listen to given some tumots of "unpolished" interviews during the draft process and an nervous energy surroudning his feel for the game.
"Bailey hasn't come off as "buttoned up" as some of his lottery peers but drew strong marks from a handful of executives who appreciated his candor and willingness to display his big personality," Givony wrote.
Philadelphia made a big splash last offseason with the addition of Paul George. He missed a significant amount of time and the Sixers missed out on the postseason. This year, more rumors are coming out of Philly, involving the likes of Kevin Durant and Lauri Markkanen.
In the draft, Bailey could be the perfect piece selected to pair with Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain moving forward.