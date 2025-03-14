Rutgers Star Guard Projected As No. 2 Pick In Recent Mock Draft
Dylan Harper entered his first year at Rutgers as one of the top recruits in the nation.
Once he took the floor for the Scarlet Knights, his already-high draft stock skyrocketed.
In a recent mock draft by Kyle Boone of CBS Sports, Harper was selected with the second-overall pick by the Utah Jazz. Duke's Cooper Flagg was projected to go first-overall to the Washington Wizards while Harper's teammate Ace Bailey went third to the Charlotte Hornets.
Boone discussed Harper's ability to create his own shot and make his teammates better.
The son of former NBA player Ron Harper, Dylan is a two-way star for Rutgers, averaging the sixth-most points among all Big Ten players as an 18-year-old (he turned 19 in early March). He's a lead guard prospect with creative qualities both as a shot-maker and shot-creator for others.- Kyle Boone, CBS Sports
Harper averaged 19.2 points with 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game this season. He scored a career-high 37 points during the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas during a loss to Alabama. This came after scoring 36 points against Notre Dame the night before.
In the season-finale against Minnesota, Harper set the new Rutgers' program record for points in a single season by a freshman. He passed Mike Rosario who set the record during the 2008-09 season.
Harper, who is the younger brother of Rutgers legend Ron Harper Jr., left his mark on the Scarlet Knights in just one season and will likely head to the NBA as one of the top picks in the draft.