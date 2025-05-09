Rutgers Star LB Finds New Home With Former Scarlet Knight Assistant
Mohamed Toure has found his new home for his final season and it will be alongside a familiar face.
The Rutges Scarlet Knights transfer linebacker announced that he will commit to Miami. Toure will reunite with former Scarlet Knights' linebackers coach Corey Hetherman, who is now the defensive coordinator of the Hurricanes.
Toure shared his intentions to enter the transfer portal on the final day of the spring window. He spent six years at Rutgers and dealt with multiple injuries over the course of his career. He suffered a torn ACL in 2022 that forced him to miss the season. His second came during training camp ahead of the 2024 season. Toure announced his return to Rutgers after recovering from injury.
As for Hetherman, he left Rutgers in 2023 to become the defensive coordinator at Minnesota last season.
Toure led the team in sacks twice (2020, 2023) with 4.5. In 2023, Toure totaled 93 tackles, 9.5 for loss, 4.5 sacks and one interception. While being sidelined with an injury last year, Rutgers saw young options in the middle of the defense step up.
DJ Djabome stepped into a starting role and led the Scarlet Knights with 105 tackles. He added 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He will now be viewed as the leader in the middle while Moses Walker and Abram Wright also battle for a starting spot. The Scarlet Knights will also have to rely on depth at linebacker including Sam Robinson and DJ McClary.