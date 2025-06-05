Rutgers Star Not Included in Blockbuster Trade Idea Involving NBA All-Pro
The San Antonio Spurs have been linked to Kevin Durant ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Spurs have become intrigued by the thought of pairing Durant with Victor Wenbanyama moving forward. To make this deal happen with the Phoenix Suns, San Antonio would have to move valuable assets.
But does that not include the No. 2 overall pick in the draft?
The Spurs landed the second-overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery, giving them the chance to likely draft Rutgers Scarlet Knights star guard Dylan Harper.
According to reports, the second pick, and the rights to draft Harper, might not be a necessity when moving the pick.
NBA reporter Jake Weinbach recently claimed that Durant's "preferred landing spot" is San Antonio and that a deal could get done with Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, and the No. 14 overall pick.
"The Spurs wouldn't trade Stephon Castle or the No. 2 pick for Kevin Durant," Weinbach wrote. "Vassell, Barnes/Johnson, Sochan, No. 14, and additional draft compensation would be San Antonio's very best offer, but they may not even be willing to sacrifice Sochan."
San Antonio won the lottery in 2023 and got the chance to draft Wembanyama. The very next year, the Spurs added Stephon Castle, who won the NBA's Rookie of the Year award making it two in a row for the Spurs.
It has been reported that the Spurs are likely drafting Harper if they decide to keep the pick. The fit is a bit off after acquiring De'Aaron Fox last season but they view the former Scarlet Knight as too good to pass on.