Rutgers Star Predicted to Land With Former Champion in NBA Draft Blockbuster
The San Antonio Spurs find themselves in a favorable position heading into the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Spurs currently hold the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft but for how long?
There have been many rumors surrounding a blockbuster trade as San Antonio seems to be eyeing a superstar to add to the roster. Kevin Durant is a name that has been thrown around but there is a new one circulating.
The Milwaukee Bucks might be entering a rebuild and this means moving Giannis Antetokounmpo. If the Bucks trade their superstar, it would make sense to contact the Spurs and attempt to get the second pick in the draft — and the chance to draft Dylan Harper.
The former Rutgers star is the favorite to be selected with the second pick behind only Duke's Cooper Flagg. In a recent mock draft, Kyle Boone of CBS Sports predicted the Bucks pulling off a deal with the Spurs.
"This is a mock trade that sends the Spurs a star in Giannis Antetokounmpo and lands Milwaukee with a young asset around which to build for the future in Dylan Harper," Boone wrote. "Milwaukee in this scenario also lands San Antonio's other first-round pick at No. 14."
The Spurs feature back-to-back NBA Rookie of the Year award winners. San Antonio made a trade last season to acquire De'Aaron Fox to pair with Victor Wembanyama. With this addition, it has made the potential selection of Harper an unusual fit. This has opened the door for a potential deal.
The options are simple. San Antonio could keep the second pick and draft the former Scarlet Knight. If not, it can be used as a major asset to land a star to add to the roster.