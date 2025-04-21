Rutgers Star Transfer Lands with Big Ten Rival
It was a foregone conclusion that Kiyomi McMiller would be entering the transfer portal once the season was over.
It was not a match made in heaven with Rutgers and McMiller so she began looking for her new home. On Monday, McMiller made her decision and will remain in the Big Ten.
McMiller announced that she has committed to Penn State. She will go from Coquese Washington at Rutgers to the program she spent 12 years with. McMiller has plenty of attention in the portal from teams like Tennessee, Houston, Auburn, and Florida State.
McMiller, a five-star guard, was named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten after averaging 18.7 points per game. McMiller's last appearance came in Feb. 6 against Indiana.
McMiller was suspended ahead of Rutgers' matchup with USC, setting up a matchup of elite guards with Juju Watkins. This sparked multiple social media posts from McMiller voicing her displeasure about the situation. She traveled with the team to Minnesota for the next game but did not play. McMiller made her return to the lineup against Nebraska, where she scored a career-high 33 points.
Rutgers has now lost three guards in the transfer portal. Mya Petticord (Auburn) and Lisa Thompson previously entered the portal this offseason. Jojo Lacey also moved on as she signed with the Washington Mystics.
Rutgers finished the season with a record of 13-20 after being eliminated by Buffalo in the quarterfinals of the WNIT. The Scarlet Knights earned a bye in the postseason tournament and defeated Army and Charleston before being knocked out in the Great 8.