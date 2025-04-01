Rutgers Transfer Center Lands With New Big Ten Rival
Lathan Sommerville has found his next home.
Sommerville entered the transfer portal with a "Do Not Contact" tag, hinting that it might know where he was headed. On Tuesday, On3 reported that Sommerville will be transferring to Washington. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Sommerville entered Rutgers as part of a historic recruiting class that included Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. He flashed at the center position and showed great potential. It is not a surprise to see Sommerville gain plenty of attention in the transfer portal.
Sommerville becomes the second Scarlet Knight in recent years to transfer to Washington, joining Paul Mulcahy.
The 6-foot-10 center began the season coming off the bench before taking over as a starter. He put up 8.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in his first collegiate season. Sommerville shot 50.6% from the field. He was also productive from the free throw line at 86.3%, which was the 13th-highest mark in Scarlet Knight history.
Rutgers has officially lost four players from this year's team and Sommerville is the first to announce a new home. Jordan Derkack and Jeremiah Williams are also in the transfer portal while Dylan Harper officially declared for the 2025 NBA Draft. Ace Bailey is also expected to enter the draft.
Head coach Steve Pikiell was tasked with rebuilding the roster after losing a large majority to the transfer portal last year. It was a disappointing season for the Scarlet Knights and Pikiell will have to do the same this offseason.