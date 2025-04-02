Rutgers Transfer Jeremiah Williams Gaining Attention In Transfer Portal
It has been just over a week since Jeremiah Williams entered the transfer portal and he is already gaining plenty of attention.
According to his agent, Williams has heard from seven teams with three being from the Big Ten.
Williams has heard from Nebraska, USC, and Penn State within the conference. The list includes Xavier, Virginia Tech, George Washington, and VCU. Williams will transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. Williams will bring experience to a team right away.
Williams averaged 12.2 points in 2023-24. He was thought to be a big piece for Rutgers this season but struggled to produce in the same way. He averaged 7 points and 2.9 rebounds in 31 games. Williams shot 44.8% from the floor and 28.3% from three-point range.
Williams has spent the last two years at Rutgers after previously being with Temple and Iowa State. Williams missed the first half of his first season with Rutgers after pleading guilty to underage gambling. He eventually debuted in a Scarlet Knights' uniform and provided a spark that was much needed.
This season, Williams struggled to find consistency, as did much of the Scarlet Knights' rotation. He will be searching for a new home where he can find a consistent role within the lineup.
It is not a surprise to see an experienced point guard gain interest in the transfer portal. It will be interesting to see where Williams ends up and if he will eventually take on Rutgers with his new team.