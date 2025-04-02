Rutgers transfer Jeremiah Williams is receiving interest from these schools, his agent CJ Ward of @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT told @LeagueRDY:



Xavier

Nebraska

USC

Virginia Tech

Penn State

George Washington

VCU



He averaged 12.2PPG, 3.4RPG and 2.8APG in 23-24. pic.twitter.com/BCjhtpYmzh