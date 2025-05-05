Rutgers Transfer LB Linked To Multiple Big Ten Foes
Rutgers Scarlet Knights transfer linebacker Mohamed Toure is one of the top remaining in the portal.
It is no surprise that Toure is gaining plenty of attention in the portal. This includes from fellow Big Ten teams.
Toure has been linked to both Penn State and Indiana since entering the transfer portal. He has made visits to both during this process. Both the Nittany Lions and Hoosiers are interested in shoring up their defenses for what they hope will be deep runs during the College Football Playoff.
It has been a journey that featured plenty adversity for Toure. He suffered a torn ACL in 2022 that forced him to miss the season. His second came during training camp ahead of the 2024 season. Toure announced his return to Rutgers after recovering from injury. Toure led the team in sacks twice (2020, 2023) with 4.5. In 2023, Toure totaled 93 tackles, 9.5 for loss, 4.5 sacks and one interception.
Toure is also being courted by Miami. The Hurricanes are very interested in Toure to improve the middle of the defense. New Miami defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman coached Toure while he was at Rutgers in 2022-23.
The loss of Toure is one that will impact Rutgers. Many new faces stepped into extened roles while he recovered from injury last year.
DJ Djabome stepped into a starting role and led the team with 105 tackles. He added 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He will now be viewed as the leader in the middle while Moses Walker and Abram Wright also battle for a starting spot. The Scarlet Knights will also have to rely on depth at linebacker including Sam Robinson and DJ McClary.