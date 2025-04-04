Rutgers Women's Basketball Adds Intriguing Transfer
Faith Blackstone is officially a Rutgers Scarlet Knight.
On Thursday, the program announced the signing of the Stephen F. Austin graduate transfer.
"Faith is a proven and versatile scorer who will have an immediate impact on our team," head coach Coquese Washington said. "She is an experienced player and has had tremendous success at all levels. She brings a winning pedigree with postseason participation to our locker room, along with a strong work ethic. We are delighted that Faith Blackstone is joining our family."
Blackstone was recently named First Team All-Conference after leading SFA to the Southland Tournament Championship. She averaged 14.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season. This includes a career-high 26 points against San Diego State in December.
Before moving to SFA, Blackstone spent time at Coppin State. She appeared in 27 games, making 16 starts, and averaged 11.8 points per game. She was named the MEAC Sixth Player of the Year and First Team All-MEAC honors.
"I chose Rutgers because it feels like home," Blackstone added. "Being closer to my roots means everything — but what truly moved me was the head coach, Coquese Washington. I've never been coached by a woman before, and the way her vision and values aligned with mine made a deep impact. I knew this was where I belonged."
Rutgers finished the season with a record of 13-20 after being eliminated by Buffalo in the quarterfinals of the WNIT. The Scarlet Knights earned a bye in the postseason tournament and defeated Army and Charleston before being knocked out in the Great 8.