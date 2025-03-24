Rutgers Women's Basketball Cruises Past Army In WNIT
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights might have had a first-round bye in the WNIT Tournament but they came out firing against Army on Sunday.
Four different Scarlet Knights scored in double-figures as they took down Army, 71-60, to advance to the WNIT Super 16. Rutgers will take on the winner of Charleston and Howard. This game will take place on Monday night.
The Super 16 round will be held from March 26-28. The location has yet to be determined.
JoJo Lacey, who scored a team-high 17 points, sparked the offense with an early three to ignite a 7-0 run as Rutgers took control in the first quarter. It led 24-17 after one and built a double-digit lead heading into halftime.
Destiny Adams has been putting up big numbers for the Scarlet Knights all season long and that continued in the postseason. She logged her 16th double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Army punched back to begin the second half with a quick 6-0 run. The Black Knights would get within four in the third quarter.
Rutgers saw its lead decrease to just five heading into the fourth quarter. Mya Petticord put together a person 6-0 run to give control back to the Scarlet Knights in the fourth and they were able to close it out.
Zachara Perkins totaled 13 points and nine rebounds while Awa Sidibe contributed 13 points of her own.
For many Scarlet Knights, this was their first postseason appearance and the team was ready to go from the opening minutes.