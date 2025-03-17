Rutgers Women's Basketball Earns Bye in WNIT
Rutgers Women's Basketball is in the postseason.
The Scarlet Knights have earned a first-round bye in the WNIT Tournament. Rutgers will take on the winner of Army and Bryant, which will take place on Thursday. The second round of the tournament will take place from March 23-25. The date of the Scarlet Knights' contest has not been announced yet.
This is the third appearance for Rutgers in the WNIT. The Scarlet Knights have compiled a record of 7-1 in the tournament, including a run to the championship in 2014. Rutgers last competed in the WNIT in 2016 and was knocked out in the second round.
Rutgers finished with a record of 11-19 this season and 3-15 in Big Ten play.
Head coach Coquese Washington will lead Rutgers back to the postseason, earning valuable experience for the team.
"We are thrilled to continue our season by participating in the WNIT," Washington said in a press release on Monday. "Playing in March is really exciting, and it gives us a chance to gain valuable post-season experience. I'm especially happy for our seniors, as their college careers get to last a little longer."
Rutgers was led by Second Team All-Big Ten selection Destiny Adams this season. Adams averaged 17.6 points per game, which was seventh in the Big Ten. She ranks tops in the conferece with 2.5 steals per game and fifth grabbibg 9.6 rebounds.
The presence of Adams will be a driving force as the Scarlet Knights look to make a run in the WNIT. They will now wait to find out their first opponent on Thursday night.