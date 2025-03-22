Rutgers Women's Basketball Prepares For Army In WNIT
Rutgers Women's Basketball has been waiting to take the floor in the postseason and will get the chance on Sunday.
The Scarlet Knights are preparing to play their opener in the WNIT Tournament after earning a first-round bye.
Rutgers awaited the result of Thursday night's first-round matchup between Army and Bryant to find out its opponent. It was the Black Knights that came away victorious after a come-from-beyond effort. Bryant led by six at halftime and five heading into the fourth quarter. Army outscored Bryant, 17-11, in the final period to advance.
This is the third appearance for Rutgers in the WNIT. The Scarlet Knights have compiled a record of 7-1 in the tournament, including a run to the championship in 2014. Rutgers last competed in the WNIT in 2016 and was knocked out in the second round.
The Scarlet Knights finished with a record of 11-19 this season and 3-15 in Big Ten play.
Rutgers was led by Second Team All-Big Ten selection Destiny Adams this season. Adams averaged 17.6 points per game, which was seventh in the Big Ten. She ranks tops in the conferece with 2.5 steals per game and fifth grabbibg 9.6 rebounds.
"We are thrilled to continue our season by participating in the WNIT," Washington said in apress releaseon Monday. "Playing in March is really exciting, and it gives us a chance to gain valuable post-season experience. I'm especially happy for our seniors, as their college careers get to last a little longer."