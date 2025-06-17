San Antonio Spurs Focused on Rutgers Star PG with No. 2 Pick
The former Rutgers Scarlet Knights star Dylan Harper has been pegged as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft for weeks now.
The San Antonio Spurs currently hold the second pick in the draft. There have been many rumors about trade possibilities as teams look to move up to select Harper.
On Tuesday, ESPN released its latest mock draft and Jonathan Givony shared that he expects the Spurs to keep the pick.
"Rival teams attempting to engage in trade talks with the Spurs have come away with the impression it's unlikely they move down or off the pick at No. 2; it seems San Antonio is excited about the possibility of adding a talent of Harper's caliber and is willing to be patient, figuring out roster construction concerns later."- Jonathan Givony, ESPN
The Spurs have been linked to Kevin Durant in a trade with the Phoenix Suns. The rights to draft Harper would have likely been included in the deal. The Brooklyn Nets have also reportedly had interest in adding Harper.
San Antonio made a move last season to add De'Aaron Fox to the backcourt. Despite the imperfect pairing, the Spurs seem to be locked in on Harper. This would be another major addition to a roster that includes Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle.
"Most talent evaluators consider Harper to be in a tier of his own as the draft's clear-cut second-best prospect," Givony wrote. "The 19-year-old's combination of size, shot-creating prowess, passing creativity, finishing skill and scoring instincts makes him the type of lead guard, offensive engine that is coveted in today's NBA, as his strong frame appears well-suited for playing through the physically demanding vigor required in the playoffs."