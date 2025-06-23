San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Have "Zero Interest" in Trading No. 2 Pick
The 2025 NBA Draft is just two days away and the No. 1 selection has been set in stone for months now.
It seems as though the second pick is in the same realm.
The San Antonio Spurs currently hold the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Despite many teams making calls for that selection, San Antonio seems determined to stay put and select Rutgers star point guard Dylan Harper.
In ESPN's latest mock draft, Jonathan Givony claims that San Antonio has not engaged in trade talks.
"Harper is all but assured to hear his name called with the No. 2 pick, with rival teams saying the Spurs have shown zero interest in engaging in trade conversations," Givony wrote.
San Antonio made a move last season to add De'Aaron Fox to the backcourt. Despite the imperfect pairing, the Spurs seem to be locked in on Harper. This would be another major addition to a roster that includes Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle.
"The 19-year-old's combination of size, shot-creating prowess, passing creativity, finishing skill and scoring instincts makes him the type of lead guard, offensive engine that is coveted in today's NBA, as his strong frame appears well-suited for playing through the physically demanding vigor required in the playoffs."- Jonathan Givony, ESPN
Harper is regarded as the No. 2 player in the draft, behind Duke's Cooper Flagg. In many other years, he would be the clear-cut No. 1 selection. This year, it benefits the Spurs as they prepare to add the top point guard in the field.